Valor Ranked No. 1 Small Workplace in Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Workplaces

Annual awards program recognizes companies that prioritize employee empowerment

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing , is honored to be ranked No. 1 on Fort Worth Inc. Magazine's "Best Workplaces." This awards program is an annual competition, created in partnership with Workforce Research Group, featuring companies with unique and admirable corporate cultures - places where employees are proud to work. This is Valor's second year to place in the Small Employer category, leaping to the top of the list from its previous No. 12 ranking in 2022.

Valor COO Hanna Howard Accepts Award

"As Chief Operating Officer, I couldn't be more grateful for all our employees who not only strive to make Valor a unique workplace but also a vibrant community where excellence thrives," said Hanna Howard . "We continue to build upon the foundation of Valor's shared core values as we relentlessly pursue innovation and growth while maintaining a strong, supportive culture."

Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Workplaces Awards are now in their seventh year, honoring businesses in the Fort Worth community who cultivate transparent communication, an engaging environment, and employee empowerment. Nominees participate in a two-part survey, judged independently of the magazine's staff by a research firm known for more than 20 Best Workplace programs across North America. Organizations vying for this award are invited to submit an assessment to capture specific details on policy and practices, while feedback from employees regarding their experiences in the workplace is conducted via anonymous surveys.

In one of the more meaningful efforts to foster and maintain a strong sense of community in the workplace, Valor employees are provided with access to many local events and outings. On an annual basis, employees and their families are invited to attend the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, TCU home football games, and Texas Rangers' MLB games - all compliments of Valor. The company also prioritizes providing employees with ample benefits, consisting of employer-sponsored health insurance, 401k program, paid holidays, generous PTO, paid maternity/paternity leave, flexible scheduling, and a wide variety of career development opportunities. As Valor continues to grow, becoming one of the top employers in Fort Worth , the company strives to add new and innovative benefits and perks each year.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting , and other back-office operations. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For, the Technology Association for North Texas' Tech Titans, and Most Inspiring Workplaces. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

