Valor Ranked No. 1 Small Workplace in Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Workplaces

News provided by

Valor

23 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

Annual awards program recognizes companies that prioritize employee empowerment

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing, is honored to be ranked No. 1 on Fort Worth Inc. Magazine's "Best Workplaces." This awards program is an annual competition, created in partnership with Workforce Research Group, featuring companies with unique and admirable corporate cultures - places where employees are proud to work. This is Valor's second year to place in the Small Employer category, leaping to the top of the list from its previous No. 12 ranking in 2022.

Continue Reading
Valor COO Hanna Howard Accepts Award
Valor COO Hanna Howard Accepts Award

"As Chief Operating Officer, I couldn't be more grateful for all our employees who not only strive to make Valor a unique workplace but also a vibrant community where excellence thrives," said Hanna Howard. "We continue to build upon the foundation of Valor's shared core values as we relentlessly pursue innovation and growth while maintaining a strong, supportive culture."

Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Workplaces Awards are now in their seventh year, honoring businesses in the Fort Worth community who cultivate transparent communication, an engaging environment, and employee empowerment. Nominees participate in a two-part survey, judged independently of the magazine's staff by a research firm known for more than 20 Best Workplace programs across North America. Organizations vying for this award are invited to submit an assessment to capture specific details on policy and practices, while feedback from employees regarding their experiences in the workplace is conducted via anonymous surveys.

In one of the more meaningful efforts to foster and maintain a strong sense of community in the workplace, Valor employees are provided with access to many local events and outings. On an annual basis, employees and their families are invited to attend the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, TCU home football games, and Texas Rangers' MLB games - all compliments of Valor. The company also prioritizes providing employees with ample benefits, consisting of employer-sponsored health insurance, 401k program, paid holidays, generous PTO, paid maternity/paternity leave, flexible scheduling, and a wide variety of career development opportunities. As Valor continues to grow, becoming one of the top employers in Fort Worth, the company strives to add new and innovative benefits and perks each year.

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies, providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting, and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting, and other back-office operations. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

About Valor:
Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For, the Technology Association for North Texas' Tech Titans, and Most Inspiring Workplaces. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

Media Contact:
Jeff Cheatham
9729616171
[email protected] 

SOURCE Valor

Also from this source

Valor Ranks No. 572 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Valor Names Lindsay Hall as Director of Client First

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.