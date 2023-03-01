Valor Ranks No. 33 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 list had an average growth rate of 557%

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in mineral management and oil and gas accounting , is honored to be ranked No. 33 on Inc. magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list . Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. It represents a unique look at some of the most successful companies operating in the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment – independent small businesses. Inc. analyzes growth within a two-year time frame, of which Valor recorded a growth rate of 500%.

Inc. Regionals Southwest 2023

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized on a national scale for the levels of sustainable growth we've achieved over the past four years," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We plan to continue on our path of growth, in both size and revenue, adding more jobs and money to the Southwest's regional economy. I'm thankful to all of our dedicated clients and hard-working employees who've helped us earn such a high ranking on the prestigious Inc. Regionals list."

With offices in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, Valor has grown to become one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers, providing mineral management , oil and gas bookkeeping , and operator outsourcing for mineral rights, and oil and gas owners. Thanks to the company's revolutionary mineral.tech ® software platform and mineral management services , Valor now oversees a combined 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights on behalf of more than 100,000 interests across 32 U.S. states.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. "They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 165 private companies had an average growth rate of 557% and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest beginning Feb. 28, 2023.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor oversees 10.2 million gross acres and 560,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generates over $240 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

Media contact:

Jeff Cheatham

Senior Strategist

The Power Group

[email protected]

(972) 961-6171

SOURCE Valor