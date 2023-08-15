Valor Ranks No. 572 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Inaugural ranking places Valor among the fastest-growing private companies in America

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing , is honored to be ranked No. 572 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For those featured in these prestigious rankings, a first for Valor, the list offers a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Being recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list underscores Valor's commitment to delivering on services that provide innovative solutions for the people and clients we serve," said Joseph DeWoody , CEO of Valor. "I'm grateful to the entire team, whose dedication and exceptional efforts earned us a spot on this prestigious list. We're proud to stand among the most successful companies in America and look forward to many years of continued growth."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. Some of the best-known brands, including Facebook, Patagonia, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft and dozens of other household names, all received their first significant national recognition as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list. All combined, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 - with the fast growth that requires - is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting , and other back-office operations. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

