Valor Ranks No. 82 on 2026 Inc. Regionals: Southwest

In its fourth year on the list, Valor remains a regional growth leader, joining the 2026 cohort with an average 79% growth rate.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions , has ranked No. 82 on the sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list . This year marks the company's fourth appearance on the prestigious list, which features the fastest-growing private companies across Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The list highlights independent small businesses contributing to economic growth across the Southwest, demonstrating strong revenue gains, resilience, and job creation despite a challenging economic environment.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Inc. for another year," said Joseph DeWoody , CEO and Co-founder of Valor. "This reflects the momentum we've built through years of innovation and hard work. We're focused on continuing that trajectory and expanding the value we deliver to our clients."

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. The companies on the list demonstrate impressive growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2022 and 2024, these 132 private companies had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they'd also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies . Key service lines include oil and gas accounting , mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software , mineral.tech®, is a map-based, data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support , oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Valor: Valor is a tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

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SOURCE Valor