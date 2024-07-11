Valor Ranks on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Inc. Named 543 Companies Across the Nation to Best Workplaces 2024 List

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, is excited to announce Valor has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"It's truly a milestone for Valor to be included on the Inc. 2024 Best Workplaces list," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "While local accolades have always been a source of great pride and encouragement, being acknowledged on a national stage is an extraordinary achievement that underscores the exceptional commitment and culture within our team."

Valor prioritizes providing their employees with many benefits, including 100% of health insurance premiums paid for all employees, paid maternity and paternity leave, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D, 401k retirement plan, paid holidays, generous PTO, and employer-sponsored career development. Valor also encourages employees to take time to recharge and connect with fellow employees through perks such as paid company outings and complimentary entertainment tickets along with parking passes for family and friends.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the Southwest. Key service lines of the specialty asset management company include oil and gas accounting, mineral rights management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, clarifies, tracks, and optimizes oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

