Valor Recognized Among "Best Places to Work" by Dallas Business Journal

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing , is honored to be recognized among the Dallas Business Journal's " Best Places to Work ". Each year, the Dallas Business Journal, in partnership with Quantum Workplace, businesses throughout the North Texas region are ranked based on anonymous employee survey scores. Winning companies, ranked according to the size of their organizations, earn this recognition for going above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and a thriving culture for their employees. This is the first year Valor has been recognized for this award, placing in the small business category.

"To be named to such a prestigious list within the North Texas Community is truly an honor," said Hanna Howard , Chief Operating Officer. "Our employees are at the core of everything we do and we're proud to be recognized as one of the region's best workplaces, where people are encouraged to thrive both professionally and personally. Valor will continue to prioritize the wellbeing and growth of our employees. Our core values support the notion that a positive and supportive work environment is essential for achieving excellence in the workplace."

For over 20 years, Dallas Business Journal has recognized the top 100 companies that exemplify the "Best Places to Work" in the North Texas region. All industries can participate, with multiple categories based on the number of employees. Quantum Workplace then coordinates and evaluates employee feedback survey responses to determine which businesses rank among the best Fort Worth and North Texas companies . Valor has consistently added to its extensive list of benefits and innovative perks to meet and exceed the expectations of current Fort Worth-based career seekers. These include 100% paid health insurance premiums, fully paid short- and long-term disability, employer-sponsored Life/AD&D benefits, generous PTO, paid holidays and paid maternity/paternity leave. In addition, Valor offers a 401k retirement plan and employer-sponsored career development opportunities. Thanks to the emphasis Valor places on creating a thriving workplace environment, the company has also earned additional recognition such as being named one of the Most Inspiring Workplaces, Fort Worth Inc.'s "Best Companies to Work For," and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce's 2023 "Small Business of the Year."

Founded in 2018, Valor has steadily grown to become one of the Southwest's leading mineral management companies , providing targeted services such as land management, oil and gas accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The foundation and cornerstone of Valor's mineral management services is mineral.tech ®, a proprietary mineral management platform designed to optimize and track oil and gas assets. The company also provides oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer bookkeeping, oil and gas accounting , and other back-office operations. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas.

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral, and oil and gas owners. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list, Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

