Valor Recognized as Winner of BBB's 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics Competition

Award recognizes business and community leaders who meet the highest ethical standards

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor is proud to announce it is one of six Texas businesses to have the honor of receiving Better Business Bureau's 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics. BBB serving the Heart of Texas presents the Torch Awards for Ethics each year to businesses that exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of its operations. Valor is a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company that handles mineral rights , provides innovative software solutions, and offers outsourcing for business processes. CEO Joseph DeWoody and the entire Valor team were excited to learn that they'd been chosen as a winner among the nearly 100 applicants for this year's award across 105 Texas counties.

Valor team accepts BBB Torch Award for Ethics

"We're honored to be acknowledged for our ethical business practices," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "It's always a pleasure to be recognized for business practices that lead by example, empowering others to maintain their own commitment to personal improvement and ethical behavior. At Valor, we've worked hard as a team to build our reputation in the local business community, with a firm belief in adhering to the highest ethical standards and practices."

Since the company was founded in 2018, Valor's business solutions have helped the company become one of the Southwest's leading private asset managers and mineral rights specialists. Thanks to the value provided by Valor, the company now oversees a combined 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights across 32 U.S. states. Valor's proprietary mineral.tech ® software tracks and optimizes more than 100,000 interests, generating a combined worth of over $150 million in annual revenue on behalf of their clients. The company's professional services scope, focused primarily on private wealth management and oil and gas assets, extends beyond Valor's business solutions and back-office services in the energy sector to include Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand business process outsourcing solution for accounting, marketing services, and contract c-suite engagements. Valor manages private assets for an increasingly wide range of clientele, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

On Oct. 28, BBB announced that Valor was one of six businesses to win the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics.

"Better Business Bureau celebrates its Torch Award winners for everything they do to strengthen their business community and contribute to an ethical and trustworthy marketplace," said Carrie A. Hurt, president and CEO of BBB serving the Heart of Texas. "Torch awardees are a step above the rest – they're the best of the best." The Torch Awards competition is open to all for-profit businesses headquartered in BBB's 105-county service area.

About Valor:

Valor is an asset professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor oversees 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

