Valor Welcomes Jamie N. Luna to Accounting Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, is pleased to welcome Jamie N. Luna, as a new accounting manager to the firm's oil and gas accounting department. Luna joins Valor with over 25 years of accounting experience, with an emphasis in managing Accounts Receivable (AR), revenue accounting and working hand-in-hand with land departments to ensure proper DOI setup for revenue booking. In this new role, Luna will be responsible for overseeing financial reporting, ensuring accurate tracking of revenue and reconciliation of unpaid royalties.

"We're delighted to have Jamie join our growing accounting team," said Matt Autry, Valor's President. "With Jamie's 25 years of experience and his specialized knowledge in oil and gas accounting, we know he'll be an invaluable addition to our team, enhancing both our internal operations and the services we provide to our clients."

Jamie Luna attended Texas Christian University and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance. After graduating, he began his career in various industries including construction and banking security services. Prior to joining the oil and gas accounting team at Valor, he spent the past twelve years working at Tug Hill Operating and XTO Energy where he gained invaluable experience in the oil and gas sector. In his previous roles, he gained experience managing monthly revenue estimates, reconciling accounts receivable balances, processing monthly accruals, and working with external auditors. In addition to his robust professional expertise, Jamie is also fluent in Spanish, enhancing his ability to communicate effectively in diverse environments.

"I am excited to have joined the Valor team and bring my years of experience in the industry to the table," stated Luna. "I am confident my background has equipped me to make a positive impact on the company and our accounting team, and I look forward to contributing to both our internal operations and client success."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the Southwest since its founding in 2018. Key service lines of the specialty asset management company include oil and gas accounting, mineral rights management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The centerpiece of Valor's success is the company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, a proprietary solution that clarifies, tracks, and optimizes oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

