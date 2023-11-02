Valor Welcomes Hillari Rawls as New Accounting Manager

Talented CPA's background includes investment banking and middle-market fund accounting

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing , is pleased to welcome Hillari Rawls, who will join the company's increasingly expanding accounting department . In this role, Rawls will leverage Valor's proprietary mineral.tech ® software to provide accurate accounting and bookkeeping services that provide clarity, track assets, and optimize revenue on behalf of the organization's individual and institutional clients.

"We're delighted to welcome Hillari Rawls to our team of accounting experts," stated Hanna Howard , COO of Valor. "Over the past decade, she's worked for several high-profile investment firms, establishing a commendable track record of performance and promotions. We're greatly looking forward to having her leverage her skills and experience for the benefit of Valor's growing client base."

Hillari Rawls attended Abilene Christian University and subsequently earned both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a master's in professional accountancy from Angelo State University - where she carried a 4.0 grade point average throughout. Rawls earned her certification as a public accountant (CPA) in 2017 and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Prior to joining the oil and gas accounting team at Valor, she worked as a senior fund accountant and accounting manager for Varagon Capital Partners, an asset management lender for middle-market companies. Rawls also handled various accounting and analyst duties for BNY Mellon, Oak Hill Advisors, and Whitley Penn. She's also active in giving back to the local community, having worked on several charitable campaigns for the Red Shoe Society of Fort Worth.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge of applying my accounting knowledge and experience in serving Valor's growing roster of mineral management and oil and gas outsourcing clientele," stated Rawls. "I've been very impressed with the trajectory of Valor's growth and position in the energy industry and hope to contribute to their continued success."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, with a satellite office in Midland, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading mineral management companies in the southwest. Their key service lines include specialty asset management , oil and gas accounting , land management , fund accounting , and lease negotiation and counsel. The key differentiator in Valor's success is the company's mineral.tech ® software, a proprietary solution which clarifies, tracks, and optimizes oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other back-office operations.

