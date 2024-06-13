Valor Welcomes Steven Chapman, CPL, to Land Team

Land expert joins company's specialized land & mineral management department

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, is pleased to welcome Steven Chapman, CPL, as a new land manager to the company's land and mineral management department. Chapman joins Valor with over a decade of experience in the oil and gas industry, specifically focused on title research, review and examination, and oil lease negotiation. In his new role at Valor, Chapman is responsible for managing and directing title-related responsibilities, supervising the comprehensive onboarding process for new mineral management clients, conducting thorough assessments of client's mineral.tech® portals and creating comprehensive and insightful reports for clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven to our expanding land and mineral management team," said Jason Beck, Valor's Director of Mineral Management. "Our growing team shows our commitment to fulfilling the demands for our mineral management services and client needs as they continue to grow. Steven's extensive experience in the oil and gas industry is a significant asset to our team and will immensely benefit our clients."

Steven Chapman attended The University of Texas at Austin and earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, Sport Management and Business Administration. Following his graduation, he went to work as a Petroleum Landman at Byrson Kuba, LP and continued to gain industry experience at other notable companies such as Dale Property Services, LLC, Energy and Exploration Partners, LLC and Holland Services. Most recently, Chapman spent the past four years as a Petroleum Landman for Triangle Oil & Gas Properties, a full-service brokerage firm serving the oil and gas industry in Dallas, TX. In his previous role, he conducted extensive title research, utilizing state databases to run mineral ownership reports. He also performed due diligence on title review packets while managing a large team of title examiners and title abstractors.

"I am excited to join Valor, a company that has truly set itself apart in the industry over the past few years," stated Chapman. "I look forward to contributing to the team and helping our mineral management clients gain clarity and optimize their assets."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the Southwest. Key service lines of the specialty asset management company include oil and gas accounting, mineral rights management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, clarifies, tracks, and optimizes oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

