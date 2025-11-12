Valor Welcomes Jarod Cox as President

Experienced Finance and Investment Leader Joins Valor to Strengthen Strategic Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a Fort Worth-based tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions , is pleased to announce the hiring of Jarod Cox as President. With nearly two decades of experience spanning accounting, finance, and strategic investment management, he brings a proven record of leadership and operational excellence across the energy and real estate sectors.

Valor announces the appointment of Jarod Cox as President

"We're thrilled to welcome Jarod to the Valor team," said Joseph DeWoody , CEO and Co-Founder of Valor. "His depth of experience and proven leadership in both finance and asset management bring tremendous value to our organization. Jarod's strategic insight will further strengthen Valor's ability to deliver innovative, results-driven solutions for our clients."

Prior to joining Valor, Cox built a diverse background in accounting, finance, and investment management across various industries. He began his career at KPMG LLP, auditing public and private companies before transitioning to Encore Acquisition Company, where he worked in financial reporting and analysis. He also serves as Director at Patterson Equity Partners, where he oversees development projects and asset management across a diverse real estate portfolio. A lifelong Tarrant County resident, Jarod brings strong leadership experience, financial acumen, and a deep understanding of strategic operations to Valor.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Valor and build on the company's momentum, especially as I get to partner with Joseph DeWoody and Clifton DuBose—two individuals I've known and trusted for over 38 years," said Cox. "My career has been dedicated to creating strategic, results-driven solutions that deliver lasting value and improve operations. Valor's unique blend of deep industry experience and forward-thinking technology provides the perfect platform to serve clients and drive continued growth."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of Texas' leading mineral management companies . Key service lines of the company include oil and gas accounting , mineral management , and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software , mineral.tech®, is a map-based and data-rich platform that integrates accounting, land management, data analytics, and reporting. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas back-office services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting , regulatory compliance , and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is a tech-enabled professional service company that provides oil and gas asset management services dedicated to serving mineral rights owners, operators, and investors. We prioritize our clients by offering flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to ensure the security, clarity, and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (2023, 2024 & 2025), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025), the Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 list, and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back-office services by visiting www.onevalor.com .

Media Contact:

Emma Graham

214-504-5635

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor