Valor Welcomes Ryan Linton to Accounting Team

Experienced Accounting Leader Joins Valor to Enhance Oil and Gas Accounting Department

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, a Fort Worth-based specialty asset management company with expertise in providing mineral management solutions and oil and gas outsourcing, is pleased to welcome Ryan Linton, as a new senior accounting manager to the company's oil and gas accounting department. Ryan joins Valor with nearly two decades of accounting experience that spans multiple functions including cash, intercompany, fixed assets, joint interest billing (JIB), reconciliation processes and collaboration with internal land teams. In this new role, Ryan is responsible for conducting in-depth analyses of revenue and expenses, identifying fluctuations and discrepancies, and ensuring the precision of Valor's client's oil and gas-associated revenue.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our Accounting team," said Matt Autry, Valor's President. "Ryan brings nearly two decades of dedicated accounting experience, with robust time spent in the oil and gas sector, which will be instrumental in elevating our operations and client services."

Ryan attended Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance. During the spring semester of his senior year at PVAMU, Ryan was offered and accepted an internship with BHP Billiton Petroleum. After graduating, he began his career at BHP Billiton, quickly advancing to lead local and global accounting teams in cash management, intercompany transactions, and joint interest billing, significantly contributing to the organization. Before joining the oil and gas accounting team at Valor, Ryan spent five years at Tug Hill Operating as their Senior JIB/AP Manager. He attributes his success to meticulous financial oversight through monthly reviews, reconciliations, and an ongoing commitment to creating and supporting an open team environment across all departments within the organization.

"I am excited to join the Valor team and look forward to supporting our clients in every way possible," stated Ryan. "Drawing on my experience in the oil and gas industry, I am eager to complement the impressive achievements Valor has accomplished over the past few years."

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Valor has earned a reputation as one of the leading oil and gas outsourcing companies in the Southwest. Key service lines of the specialty asset management company include oil and gas accounting, mineral rights management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing. The company's innovative mineral management software, mineral.tech®, clarifies, tracks, and optimizes oil and gas assets for both individual and institutional clients. The company is also a leading provider of oil and gas outsourcing services for operators and investors, partnering with companies to offer owner relations support, oil and gas accounting, regulatory compliance, and other back-office operations.

About Valor:

Valor is a specialty asset management and professional services provider that serves mineral rights, and oil and gas owners and investors. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor is headquartered in Fort Worth and maintains a satellite office in Midland, Texas. Valor has been singled out for several prestigious awards, including the Inc. 5000 list (ranked No. 572 in 2023), Fort Worth Inc.'s Best Companies to Work For (2022 and 2023), the Dallas Business Journal's "Best Places to Work," and Most Inspiring Workplaces™. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and outsource accounting and back office services by visiting www.onevalor.com.

