Valor's Adds Division Order Analyst

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Mineral Management, a mineral asset management, oil and gas accounting, process outsourcing and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, announced that it has added a new member to their team – Ashlyn Barney, Division Order Analyst.

For more than 4 years, Barney worked in the oil and gas industry as a Landman. She has experience in acquisitions, divestitures, mineral leasing and title examination. Ashlyn has been heavily involved in multi-billion-dollar acquisitions in various states including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Colorado.

Ashlyn Barney, Division Order Analyst.

At Valor, she is primarily focused on solving problems for mineral and royalty owners. This includes contacting operators on wells that aren't being paid, finding new wells the client should be paid on, setting up direct deposits and ensuring all clients get paid in a timely and accurate manner.

"Ashlyn understands how extremely important proper royalty management and oversight is for our clients. Her attention to detail is incredible and our clients are extremely happy with all the work she has done for them," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management is a mineral management company that specializes in revenue recovery, asset management, reliable land title, oil and gas accounting, mineral rights accounting and consulting services. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests and work monthly with over 1,000 oil and gas operators and payors. Valor utilizes its proprietary software, mineral.tech®, to efficiently and effectively manage minerals and royalties on behalf of its clients. Valor's clients include individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, institutions, investment funds and family offices with assets in 30 states and over 300 counties across the United States.

For more information on Valor:

Valor Mineral Management

CONTACT

Hannah Jones

(817) 370-0612

[email protected]

SOURCE Valor