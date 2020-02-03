Value of Switching Confirmed: Track Rabbit® Surges as Multimillion-Dollar Processor, Anticipates Growing Tenfold

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As automotive tracks, clubs, and schools across North America publish their schedules for the 2020 season, thousands of drivers are heading to Track Rabbit to sign up. Only in its third year, the registration system has become a primary platform for these events, and now that it has renewed its contract with every client from last season—as well as signed on a bevy of new ones—Track Rabbit projects it will only increase its presence in the auto/motor industry.

Join the leaders of the industry who have made the switch to the most cost effective registration system-you'll be in good company.

It is in response to this tremendous growth that led to the decision to expand their Account Management Team earlier this week. Beyond increasing its workforce, Track Rabbit also surpassed a financial benchmark by processing millions of dollars through its system; a testament to the record-breaking attendance and numerous sold-out events held by its clients; a pattern that is already repeating itself in this new season. The source of this rapidly-increasing success derives from what sets Track Rabbit apart from other platforms.

Track Rabbit goes beyond the standard; as an automotive and motorsport event registration and administration platform within a comprehensive marketing ecosystem, the company is backed by a team of 100 marketing experts who have a systematic approach in how they target new audiences, and work to promote and meet the goals of their clients.

Additionally, Track Rabbit accommodates all types of events with their customizable white label sites. With its advanced technology—powered by Angular and .NET Core—clients have access to a platform that can be customized to quickly meet their needs, all at no cost. Organizations only pay a percentage per transaction. This allows many clients to save 40% on processing fees, and amounted to $20K in savings per year for one track alone. The culmination of Track Rabbit's qualities does not go unnoticed by its clients or its users.

"The Milwaukee Region is always looking for ways to reach new members and improve the experience for existing members," said Bethany Porter, SCCA's Milwaukee Region Registrar. "Track Rabbit has already given us greater flexibility, lower costs, and links to a broader enthusiast base. The service is second to none and the spirit of cooperation on all levels has energized our core members. Track Rabbit has risen to every challenge we've presented them, making the transition appear seamless to our participants, who have responded in an overwhelmingly positive way to the change."

Now is the time for tracks, clubs, and schools to join the leaders of the industry who have made the switch to the most cost-effective registration system. Click here for more information about Track Rabbit, and email info@trackrabbit.com to schedule a free demo on your organization's personalized white label site.

About Track Rabbit

Track Rabbit is an automotive and motorsport event registration and administration platform within a comprehensive marketing ecosystem. Its customizable features keep users informed and connected while giving racing tracks, clubs and schools the tools they need to fill their rosters and lower operating costs.

About Andy Lally ALIVE®

Andy Lally ALIVE is a digital marketing and technology, products and services business in the automotive and motorsports enthusiast space. ALIVE's vision is to fuel this industry through the development of robust products and services that engage businesses and consumers through a valuable network of data generating tools, systems, and content that encourages sharing, community, and connectedness.

Media Contact:

Allison Billmire

302.442.6152

233488@email4pr.com

SOURCE Track Rabbit

Related Links

https://www.trackrabbit.com/

