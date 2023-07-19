ValueMomentum Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner Status

ValueMomentum accelerates insurers' cloud adoption journey with AWS expertise and experience

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the insurance industry, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status recognizes AWS Partners with proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience.

Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status further strengthens ValueMomentum's cloud offerings and will allow the company to leverage AWS to accelerate its enterprise clients' digital and cloud transformation journeys.

"ValueMomentum's position as AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner showcases our extensive expertise in implementing insurance systems, integrations, and cloud-native technologies," said Philip Zachariah, Vice President of Digital and Cloud Solutions at ValueMomentum. "As P&C carriers strive to adopt a customer-centric approach and expedite product and service innovation, our insurance domain expertise and cloud proficiency empower them to achieve their business goals efficiently and effectively. We offer end-to-end cloud services, including advisory, architecture, technology selection, platform optimization, greenfield product development, compliance, security, application-performance optimization, integrations, ongoing support, and upgrades for infrastructure and applications on the cloud."

With more than two decades of insurance-specific, enterprise, digital, and IT services experience, ValueMomentum has planned and executed many transformational projects for global insurers. Through strategic investment in the cloud, ValueMomentum has been instrumental in helping carriers meet their business goals and enabling them to drive speed, lower costs, and enhance operational efficiencies at scale.

About ValueMomentum Inc.

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to the insurance industry. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

ValueMomentum Media Contact:

North America:

Abhijeet Jhaveri

ValueMomentum, Inc.

Tel.: +1 (980) 755-0370

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ValueMomentum