ValueMomentum Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum today announced its partnership with MuleSoft to provide consulting services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform ™. Anypoint Platform unlocks the power of API-led connectivity, enabling organizations to connect apps, data and devices more rapidly and efficiently.

MuleSoft provides the leading platform for building application networks . ValueMomentum's implementation expertise and industry knowledge, coupled with MuleSoft's technology, gives clients the support and tools they need to harness the rapidly growing number of apps and data sources. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation.

ValueMomentum's clients are undertaking initiatives to meet the expectations of their customers, partners and employees, while evolving their business and operating models with digital, data & cloud technologies. ValueMomentum's Digital & Cloud business is helping its clients embrace microservices architectures as a foundational capability in their digital journeys.

"Our deep industry experience & technical expertise, coupled with our relentless focus on each client to ensure they achieve their business goals, enables us to have a unique perspective in insurance, banking & lending and healthcare enterprises in their digital journeys," said Abhijeet Jhaveri, ValueMomentum's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are pleased to join the MuleSoft partner network and look forward to helping our clients accelerate their digital journeys."

"With the explosion of disparate technologies today, connecting them all quickly and efficiently is the key to gaining a competitive edge. Through its partnership with MuleSoft, ValueMomentum is enabling its customers to create a dynamic application network to achieve their goals and accelerate their pace of business," said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "We're pleased to welcome ValueMomentum into MuleSoft's partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to deliver significant business impact to our mutual customers."

As a MuleSoft Partner, ValueMomentum helps clients address on-premises, cloud and hybrid integration use cases with scale and ease of use.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading application network platform. It allows organizations to create composite applications that connect apps, data, and devices through API-led connectivity to form a flexible application network. Anypoint Platform is a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management , both on-premises and in the cloud.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides IT services and software solutions to insurance, health care and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

