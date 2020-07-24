ValueMomentum Purchases Office Facility to House Regional Development Center in Erie, PA

ERIE, Pa. and PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based IT services and software solutions provider ValueMomentum today announced that it completed the purchase of a facility for its new regional development center in Erie, Pennsylvania. The facility, located at 1030 State Street, will become home to a growing team focused on delivering IT services to customers undertaking digital transformation initiatives.

The new facility, located in the heart of downtown Erie, has almost 20 thousand square feet of space and will accommodate approximately 100 associates. Since announcing the selection of Erie, PA as the location of its Regional Development Center, ValueMomentum has hired and temporarily housed its team of around 30 Associates at 900 State Street, at Gannon University's Erie Technology Incubator.

The purchase of this facility is an important step in ValueMomentum's long-term plan for investing in talent development to meet the burgeoning demand for digital, data and cloud technologies from its Insurance, Banking & Lending and Healthcare clientele.

While ValueMomentum Associates have been working from home for ensuring their safety and that of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, ValueMomentum is pressing forward with plans to renovate the facility by the end of the year.

"We have been extremely pleased with the technology talent in Erie since we started our operations in June 2019, and we remain confident our new Erie location will contribute to our continued growth," said ValueMomentum's Chief Executive Officer, Kalyan Kodali.

ValueMomentum noted that it has continued to receive an overwhelmingly warm welcome from local leaders, long-time client Erie Insurance, and the Erie community at large, since it announced the selection of Erie, PA for its regional development center in May, 2019.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to insurance, health care and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

SOURCE ValueMomentum

Related Links

http://www.valuemomentum.com

