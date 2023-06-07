Value(s) Management and Investing and Greenspoon Marder LLP Globally Expand Corporate, Corporate Governance, Investment and ESG Teams

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Value(s) Management and Investing (VMI) and Greenspoon Marder LLP are pleased to announce the expansion of their corporate, investment and ESG teams with the addition of Randi Morrison, Barbara Pomfret, Amanda Mayberry and Michelle Fleming.

Randi Morrison is joining VMI as executive vice president and joining Greenspoon Marder as a partner on August 1 from the Society for Corporate Governance, where she currently serves as senior vice president – communications, member engagement and general counsel. Her prior experience includes 20 years as in-house general counsel, corporate secretary, and in related roles with several publicly traded companies. Ms. Morrison has a bachelor's and a juris doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis. She is a member of the Arizona and District of Columbia bars and is based in Hawaii. "I look forward to sharing my corporate governance, securities, regulatory, compliance, and corporate expertise with subscribers to our new Governance Today™ newsletters, as well as VMI and Greenspoon Marder clients," Ms. Morrison said.

Barbara Pomfret, a leading expert in ESG ratings and investment analysis, is joining VMI as a consulting research analyst. She has previous experience as Managing Director, ESG at Joele Frank, as product manager, financial and ESG data and ESG analyst at Bloomberg in New York and London and Research Analyst at Allianz Global Investors. She has a bachelor's from the University of Oxford and a master's from Imperial College London and is based in Spain.

Amanda Mayberry has joined VMI as deputy director and has joined Greenspoon Marder as an associate. She has legal, regulatory, policy, and advocacy experience. She has a bachelor's from the University of Washington and a juris doctorate from Seattle University. She is a member of the New York and Illinois bars and is based in New York.

Michelle Fleming has joined VMI as executive assistant to VMI's President Sarah Teslik. Her past experience includes 12 years at the Council of Institutional Investors and 10 years at major law firms. She is based in Savannah, GA.

"The relationships between companies and their investors, employees, regulators, customers, suppliers, banks, insurers and communities are undergoing rapid and significant changes. We help companies and investors anticipate and manage these changes cost effectively to create opportunities and minimize risks," said Ms. Teslik.

For more information visit www.valuesmi.com or email [email protected].

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is a full-service law firm with over 240 attorneys and more than 20 office locations across the United States. With operations from Miami to New York and from Denver to Los Angeles, our firm attracts some of the nation's top talent in key markets and innovation hubs. Our core practice areas include Real Estate, Litigation, and Transactional Services, complemented by the capabilities of a full-service firm. Greenspoon Marder has upheld a spot on The American Lawyer's Am Law 200 as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015, and our goal is to provide exceptional client service by developing a thorough understanding of each client's business needs and objectives in order to provide strategic, cost-effective solutions. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

About Value(s) Management and Investing

Value(s) Management and Investing (VMI) helps businesses turn new ESG pressures into opportunities for excellence and distinction. We help companies avoid becoming unfocused and reactive in integrating the public good, and instead leverage their core products and services in ways that strengthen both their values and value creation. Financial sustainability is an essential precursor to all other types of sustainability. For more information, visit www.valuesmi.com.

