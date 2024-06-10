Vance Street Capital Opens Dallas Office, Announces Promotions and New Hires

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on investments in North America based companies which provide highly engineered solutions to their customers, is pleased to announce the opening of its Dallas office, two new hires and the promotion of two investment team members to support continued growth of the firm. Vance Street recently closed Vance Street Capital Fund IV with $775 million.

Establishing a second office in Dallas was a strategic decision to accommodate growth across the investment and accounting teams, as well as build the firm's regional presence within the lower middle market, benefitting from proximity to companies across the central and eastern U.S.

Vance Street recently welcomed Scott Bigelow as Senior Fund Controller in the Dallas office. Prior to joining Vance Street, Scott was the Director of Finance at ORIX USA where he led the asset management accounting team. Prior to ORIX, Scott worked at STRAIT & MUFG Capital Analytics, where he oversaw all aspects of client reporting processes. He began his career at Grant Thornton in their audit practice.

Natalia Rainforth also joined the Dallas office as Accounting Manager, responsible for supporting management company accounting, reporting, and operations processes. Prior to joining Vance Street, she was a Manager in the CFO services group at IQ-EQ, formerly Constellation Advisers, servicing asset management clients across a variety of asset classes.

Vance Street is also pleased to announce two promotions.

Yousaf Tahir, a member of the investment team, was promoted to Principal. Mr. Tahir joined the firm in 2021 as a Vice President from Victory Park Capital. He plays an integral role in the due diligence and underwriting of new investments, as well as the ongoing support of portfolio companies.

Will Robinson, a member of the investment team, was promoted to Vice President. Prior to joining Vance Street in 2020 as an Associate, he was in the Financial Sponsors group within the Investment Banking Division at Barclays Capital in New York.

"Yousaf and Will have demonstrated consistent growth and development since joining Vance Street. We are excited to announce their well-deserved promotions as they have both played a key role in several recent transactions for the firm," said Brian Martin, Managing Partner at Vance Street.

About Vance Street Capital LLC

Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial technology, medical, life science, aerospace and defense sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com.

