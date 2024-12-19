Vance Street Capital Partners with Fumex

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital ("Vance Street"), a Los Angeles based private equity firm, today announced that it has partnered with Fumex Air Filtration Systems ("Fumex" or the "Company") to support the business and management team during the next chapter of its growth story. Fumex is a designer and manufacturer of commercial and industrial fume extraction solutions. The acquisition represents Vance Street's fourth platform investment out of Vance Street Capital IV L.P. and leverages the firm's experience in the industrial technology sector and specifically the filtration ecosystem, represented by investments in Micronics and Keltec.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, Fumex is a trusted leader in air filtration systems, providing advanced extraction solutions designed to meet the stringent health, safety, and regulatory standards required for capturing hazardous materials directly at the source. Fumex's systems are employed across a broad spectrum of industrial and healthcare applications, including laser cutting for precision component manufacturing, 3D printing, soldering, plastic processing. Engineered for optimal performance, these systems efficiently manage particulate and chemical fumes, ensuring a safer environment for workers, equipment, and processes.

As part of the transaction, Kevin East, CEO of Fumex, will reinvest a meaningful amount of equity and continue to lead the business going forward alongside the rest of the existing management team. "On behalf of the entire Fumex team, we couldn't be more excited to begin this next chapter with Vance Street," said Kevin East. "This partnership will allow us to invest in the business and drive growth both organically and through M&A."

"Vance Street is always looking to partner with successful managers like Kevin," said Nic Janneck, Partner at Vance Street. "Over the last 20+ years, Kevin and his team have built a highly differentiated company. With Vance Street's additional support and capital, Fumex will be able to invest in the business, accelerate its new product development and continue to provide its customers with sought after solutions."

"Fumex has established itself as a leader in fume extraction, with products that are critical to the safety and efficiency of its customers' operations," said Grady Miller, Principal at Vance Street. "Vance Street is excited to partner with Fumex because of its well-regarded product offering, positive market perception and scalable operations that have enabled it to build a large and diversified install base with recurring aftermarket filter sales."

"We are excited to partner with Kevin and his team to further penetrate existing end markets, broaden the product portfolio to serve new markets while also targeting strategic M&A opportunities," Yousaf Tahir, Principal at Vance Street, added. "Vance Street's ability to leverage its experience in the filtration market makes Fumex a great fit."

Lincoln International LLC acted as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter acted as legal advisor to Vance Street Capital. Croft & Bender LP served as financial advisor to Fumex. Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Fidus Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

