Vance Street Expands Aftermarket Filtration Platform with Acquisition of AFT

News provided by

Vance Street Capital

19 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital's Micronics Engineered Filtration Group ("Micronics" or the "Company"), a global provider of aftermarket and OEM filtration equipment and consumables, today announced the acquisition of AFT, a filter media division of FLSmidth. AFT was started by FLSmidth in 1999 and was known previously as Advanced Filtration Technologies.

Founded in 1983, Micronics is a global provider of aftermarket and OEM filtration equipment and consumables for use in mining, chemical, wastewater and various other industrial end markets. The Company serves customers across the mining and mineral processing, energy and power generation, battery recycling, chemical manufacturing, pigments and dyes, food and beverage, steel and iron processing, aggregates, cement and asphalt, pharmaceutical and biotech, and water/wastewater treatment end markets.

The acquisition of AFT expands Micronics' portfolio of engineered filtration solutions to better serve customers' baghouse filtration needs in industries such as cement, lime, power utilities, energy from waste, co-generation, mining, and minerals, where the demand for high- temperature technical felts, woven filter media, and membrane finishes is required to maintain environmental compliance with stringent emission requirements. AFT's dry filtration solutions will further support Micronics' focus on air pollution control and creating a clean, healthy environment through prevention of harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

"I am excited to welcome AFT to the Micronics family of trusted industrial filtration brands.  I am very much looking forward to working with our talented new AFT teammates in the USA, Europe, and India as we bring together our combined talents, capabilities, technical expertise, and process knowledge to better serve our valued global industrial filtration customers," said Chris Cummins, President and CEO of the Micronics Engineered Filtration Group and Vance Street Senior Operating Partner.

"The acquisition of AFT has helped us create one of the largest industrial filtration platforms and we remain dedicated to serving our valued customers across the globe with mission critical, high quality industrial filtration solutions that preserve and protect the environment." said Yousaf Tahir, Vice President at Vance Street.

"The AFT acquisition is the second corporate carve-out we have completed at Micronics, and the 11th at Vance Street.  Our team has deep operating roots, and with support from our broad operating partner network we have been able to successfully acquire and integrate these businesses with meaningful untapped value." said Nic Janneck, Partner at Vance Street.

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisors to Micronics and Vance Street Capital LLC.  AFT was represented by Curtin and Heefner.  Debt financing for the transaction was provided by Fidus Capital.

About Vance Street Capital LLC
Vance Street Capital is a middle-market private equity firm investing in highly engineered solutions businesses across the medical, life science, industrial, and aerospace & defense sectors. For over two decades, Vance Street's partners have worked with management teams and family owners to accelerate revenue growth, improve operations, and acquire strategic assets for the companies in their investment portfolio. For more information please visit: www.vancestreetcapital.com

Media Contact:
Natalie Yates
Head of Business Development and Investor Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vance Street Capital

Also from this source

Vance Street Capital Announces New Operating Partner and Promotion

Vance Street Capital Partners with Tempest Aero Group ®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.