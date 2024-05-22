Vancouver, WA Resident Hits $1.7 Million Jackpot on NFL Super Bowl Jackpots™ by Aristocrat Gaming™

This win marks the first jackpot over $1 million dollars on an NFL-themed slot machine and is the largest wide area progressive (WAP) jackpot awarded by Aristocrat Gaming in the state of Oregon.

The season never ends with NFL Slots by Aristocrat Gaming. Super Bowl Jackpots launched the NFL Slots portfolio, with a customizable feature allowing casino players the ability to play any of the 32 professional teams nationwide. Players have the chance to win a $1 million progressive jackpot, where permitted, and experience additional gameplay including a timed 2-Minute Drill, a field goal-kicking bonus, favorite stadium anthems, and more.

For more information on NFL Slots, where to play and Aristocrat Gaming, please visit: aristocratgaming.com/us/play/nfl-slots.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

