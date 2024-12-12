Vandis Achieves Fortinet's Cloud Security Partner Specialization

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, today announced that it has achieved Fortinet's Cloud Security Partner Specialization as part of the Fortinet Engage Partner Program.

Fortinet's Cloud Security Specialization is awarded only to those partners who have demonstrated the advanced knowledge and skills required to deploy and manage Fortinet's range of cloud security solutions effectively.

"A Fortinet partner for more than 20 years, Vandis' achievement of the Cloud Security Specialization is a direct result of an extraordinary team of engineers committed to expanding their knowledge of Fortinet solutions," states Max Slygh, Chief Operating Officer, Vandis. "It gives us great pleasure to congratulate them for their dedication and recognize their role as cloud security advisors to best serve our customers' growing need of securing hybrid environments."

"Fortinet is committed to providing the tools and support our partners need to maintain a competitive edge. We're continuing to evolve our Engage Partner Program to help partners differentiate, grow, and expand their organizations," said Ken McCray, Vice President of Channel Sales, US, Fortinet. "We congratulate Vandis for its achievement of the Fortinet Cloud Security Specialization. We look forward to our ongoing work with partners like Vandis to ensure they can deliver Fortinet solutions with expertise and confidence to help address their customers' needs."

With the Fortinet Cloud Security Specialization, partner sales and technical teams have demonstrated a deeper knowledge on the various cloud security challenges customers are facing and the best strategies to address these challenges. Whether customers have public, private, hybrid or multi-cloud environments, or virtual datacenters, these partners have demonstrated the ability to provide Fortinet's Cloud Security that natively integrates network, application, and platform security solutions to support and enhance digital acceleration.

About Vandis

Vandis specializes in optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

CONTACT: Max Slygh, [email protected]

