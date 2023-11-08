Vandis Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Infrastructure and is a Member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

News provided by

Vandis

08 Nov, 2023, 09:45 ET

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Infrastructure and is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. The new program and designations replace the legacy Microsoft Partner Network program and its gold and silver competencies to help customers identify qualified partners with the technical capabilities and expertise they need.

To attain a Solutions Partner designation, a partner must achieve a broader set of requirements including advanced technical certifications and deliver successful client engagements. The Solutions Partner designation for Infrastructure demonstrates Vandis' expertise to help customers accelerate migration of key infrastructure workloads to Azure.

More businesses are making the journey to the cloud and multi-cloud environments to achieve increased security, scalability, reliability, and remote accessibility across their network infrastructure while also reducing costs. For customers that don't have the in-house expertise or capacity to plan and implement their migration, working with a partner like Vandis can be invaluable.

"Earning the Infrastructure Solutions Partner designation underscores the dedication, focus, and technical prowess of our team within the Microsoft partner ecosystem," states Ryan Young, Chief Technology Officer at Vandis. "With our advanced specializations in Networking Services and Azure Virtual Desktop, we excel at fine-tuning our clients' evolving network needs, both on-premise and in the cloud."

About Vandis

Vandis specializes in optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

For more information about Vandis solution offerings visit Azure Marketplace or visit www.vandis.com/services/microsoft-azure-practice/.

CONTACT: Max Slygh, mslygh@vandis.com

SOURCE Vandis

