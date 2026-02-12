Vandis Named to CRN's MSP 500 List for 2026

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vandis to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2026.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers. The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Vandis' Managed Services security offerings draw on extensive experience securing complex Networking, Cloud, and Identity environments. Built to defend against today's evolving threat landscape, our scalable and proactive model is tailored to each client's unique environment— freeing internal teams to focus on the strategic initiatives that drive business growth, strengthen security, and improve operational efficiency.

"Our decades of experience drive our commitment to safeguarding clients from evolving threats and uncertainties," said Andrew Segal, CEO of Vandis, Inc. "We continually invest in our people, technology, and solutions to keep client environments secure and optimized. Being recognized in CRN's MSP 500 Security 100 is an honor."

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500.

About Vandis

Vandis is focused on optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

Visit the Vandis website for more information about Vandis Managed Services.

