Vandis Announces its Participation in Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Service Provider Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis Inc. today announced that it is now part of the Microsoft Azure Networking Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program, which will enable Vandis to deliver value added Managed Services for Azure Networking targeted to enterprises that are transforming to the cloud. These new services will allow Vandis to better aid its clients in building, managing and optimizing and their cloud connectivity.

Vandis' Managed Services team provides management, monitoring, and alerting for premise and cloud infrastructure and security solutions. The Azure Networking MSP Program allows Vandis to meet a growing need in the marketplace by extending its Managed Services to the cloud. Vandis will initially focus on two areas of managed services under the Azure Networking MSP Program:

Azure ExpressRoute : Vandis' team will create a private connection between an organization's on-prem infrastructure and the cloud via Azure ExpressRoute. Vandis managed services will provide ongoing management, monitoring, and troubleshooting for the Azure ExpressRoute connection.



Azure Virtual WAN : Vandis provides the ability to securely connect branch sites, datacenters, and cloud environments leveraging SD-WAN and Azure vWAN as a secure, price saving alternative to MPLS. Ongoing managed services will provide incident monitoring and management of the traffic flow between premise locations, cloud locations, and the Internet.

"Our team is excited to announce its participation in Microsoft Azure Networking MSP," said Ryan Young, Director of Engineering at Vandis. "As our customers establish their presence in Azure, the importance of cloud connectivity, security, and governance is more important than ever. Our expanded ability to manage and monitor our customers' Azure environment will give them the same peace of mind we have always provided them on-premise."

"Microsoft is pleased to have Vandis join Azure Networking MSP Program," said Ross Ortega, Partner Program Manager at Microsoft. "The Azure Networking MSP Program allows partners such as Vandis, to deliver managed services to Azure customers with increased levels of ease and client satisfaction."

About Vandis

Vandis offers security, cloud, networking, mobility and infrastructure services to promote the establishment of secure and stable systems for clients both on-prem and in the cloud. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies that combine our client's security and networking needs. Able to handle projects on regional, national, and global scales, Vandis works closely with both market-leading and niche manufacturers to deliver custom solutions. For additional information, visit www.vandis.com, email cloud@vandis.com, or call 516-281-2200.

