Vandis Obtains Expert Level in Fortinet's Engage Partner Program

ALBERTSON, N.Y., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, today announced that it has become an Expert-level partner within Fortinet's Engage Partner Program. This achievement demonstrates Vandis' ongoing efforts to improve end user networks by expanding product knowledge in one of the industry's leading platforms, the Fortinet Security Fabric.

"Vandis' attainment of the Fortinet Expert-level status highlights our ability to deliver Fortinet's networking and security solutions to our customers," explains Andrew Segal, CEO, Vandis. "With ever-increasing threats and attacks on organizations, large and small, and in every industry, our clients look to Vandis and Fortinet to work together to customize and implement solutions that are right for them."

"Fortinet is committed to providing the tools and support our partners need to maintain a competitive edge. We're continuing to evolve our Engage Partner Program to help partners differentiate, grow, and expand their organizations," said Ken McCray, Vice President of Channel Sales, US, Fortinet. "We congratulate Vandis for their designation as an Expert-level partner in our Engage Partner Program. This achievement is a testament to Vandis' commitment to strengthening end-user networks through their mastery of the Fortinet Security Fabric platform."

As an Expert-level partner, the highest-level partner in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program, Fortinet recognizes Vandis as a key partner with a broad range of cybersecurity expertise and the ability to best meet customer needs with Fortinet's industry-leading solutions.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

About Vandis

Vandis specializes in optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

