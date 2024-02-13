Vandis Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vandis to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

Vandis' Managed Services security offerings are designed to protect against today's changing threat landscape. Vandis' offerings are tailored to the unique needs of the client's environment, helping to optimize operational efficiencies while freeing up internal resources to allow clients to focus on strategic initiatives to grow their businesses.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"We are pleased to be recognized in the Security 100 category in CRN's MSP 500 list," said Andrew Segal, CEO at Vandis, Inc. "Our commitment to our customers is backed by our investments in our personnel and our technology partners. We have a highly motivated team, all dedicated to ensuring our client's environments are optimized and secure."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Vandis

Vandis specializes in optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

Visit the Vandis website more information about Vandis Managed Services.

CONTACT: Max Slygh, [email protected]

SOURCE Vandis