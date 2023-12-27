Vandis Announces Partnership with T-Mobile for Business

27 Dec, 2023, 09:45 ET

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc announced today that it has agreed to be a reseller partner of T-Mobile for Business, the provider of the nation's largest, fastest 5G network to help organizations of all sizes be more efficient, collaborate more effectively, and transform their customer experiences.

T-Mobile for Business offers a robust portfolio of next-generation wireless, cloud, and IoT solutions, to help businesses problem-solve and reach better outcomes, faster. T-Mobile's strategy to build out 5G across all three bands exemplifies how to build a target architecture that unlocks a wide range of 5G use case possibilities and network performance improvements.

The partnership with T-Mobile continues Vandis' strategic effort to enhance their broadband and internet provider capabilities within its networking connectivity practice. With SaaS becoming the preferred method of enterprise applications, having always-on connectivity at branch sites has become more important than ever. Adding T-Mobile's broadband 5G to Vandis' portfolio will provide an enterprise-grade connectivity option to customers who have traditionally struggled providing access in sites with limited wired connectivity options. For organizations looking for consolidated billing or financial flexibility, Vandis' connectivity offerings will be included within its NaaS portfolio.

"Vandis has consistently led the way in implementing networks, ranging from the simplest setups to highly complex infrastructures for our diverse clientele," said Ryan Young, Chief Technology Officer at Vandis. "We are particularly enthusiastic about sharing T-Mobile's extensive connectivity portfolio with our customer base to improve and expand their enterprise connectivity."

About Vandis

Vandis specializes in optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

CONTACT: Max Slygh, [email protected]

SOURCE Vandis

