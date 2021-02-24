Vandis Brings Managed NAC to Microsoft Azure with Aruba ClearPass

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis is pleased to expand their Microsoft Azure Marketplace Offerings with the addition of Managed Network Access Control (NAC) powered by Aruba ClearPass Policy Manager. As a recognized Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the Microsoft Azure Lighthouse program, Vandis leveraged its NAC and Azure expertise in this unique offering to reduce branch authentication latency and enhance the end user authentication experience.

As part of this offering, the Vandis team will configure ClearPass within the Azure environment to securely authenticate wired and wireless devices for an organization's employees and guests. For organizations with an existing NAC configuration, Vandis' Networking and Security specialists will review, optimize, and migrate policies into their Azure environment.

"As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Aruba is committed to expanding our offerings with Microsoft Azure," said Jim Harold, Vice President of North American Channels at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. "We have seen substantial interest in our recent release of ClearPass in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and greatly value partners like Vandis for their experience implementing our solutions on-premise and in the cloud to meet the evolving needs of joint customers."

As an ongoing Managed Service, Vandis provides custom alert notifications, ad hoc break/fix services, and support by Vandis Certified Engineers and Microsoft Support Services.

"Our clients have been looking for ways to migrate their ClearPass environment into the cloud. With our new Managed NAC offering, Vandis can deploy and manage a ClearPass environment for our clients that improves the end user experience by bringing ClearPass to their branch edge." said Vandis' CTO Ryan Young.

About Vandis

Vandis offers security, cloud, networking, mobility and infrastructure services to promote the establishment of secure and stable systems for clients both on-prem and in the cloud. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies that combine our client's security and networking needs. Able to handle projects on regional, national, and global scales, Vandis works closely with both market-leading and niche manufacturers to deliver custom solutions.

