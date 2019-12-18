Vandis Launching Flexible IT Consumption Models

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis Inc. today announced it is expanding its consumption models for physical network IT. These new offerings will enable companies to consume IT in their preferred manner, from full asset ownership and purchase to a 'turnkey' solution where there is simply a monthly bill with management and support included.

While these flexible options can be customized to each organization's needs, there are three primary models Vandis has built offerings around:

Upfront Purchase : If an organization would like to pay upfront and retain full ownership over their hardware or software, Vandis can provide the best pricing

: If an organization would like to pay upfront and retain full ownership over their hardware or software, Vandis can provide the best pricing Network-as-a-Service : Vandis can provide networking and security solutions with managed services wrapped into one monthly payment

: Vandis can provide networking and security solutions with managed services wrapped into one monthly payment Hybrid Consumption : Vandis can provide managed services around already deployed solutions or assist organizations in shifting their hardware that is managed in-house to a monthly consumption model

"The changing IT environment has led many organizations to explore new purchasing and management models," said Andy Segal, Chief Executive Officer at Vandis Inc. "Vandis is excited to offer new options to our clients that allow them to consume IT in the manner that is best for their organization while meeting technology, support, and finance needs."

One specific offering that showcases this flexibility is Vandis' Managed vWAN offering. This out-of-the-box solution allows companies to spin-up secure, low-latency offices that leverage the scale of Azure vWAN to optimize connectivity between branch sites, the cloud, and the Internet. Vandis' Managed vWAN is provided as one monthly cost and includes all necessary equipment, as well as 24/7 management and monitoring of the environment.

To learn more about Vandis' IT consumption options, please email info@vandis.com or call 516-281-2200.

About Vandis

Vandis offers security, cloud, networking, mobility and infrastructure services to promote the establishment of secure and stable systems for clients both on-prem and in the cloud. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies that combine our client's security and networking needs. Able to handle projects on regional, national, and global scales, Vandis works closely with both market-leading and niche manufacturers to deliver custom solutions. For additional information visit www.Vandis.com .

Media Contact

Max Slygh

Chief Operating Officer

mslygh@vandis.com

516-281-2229

SOURCE Vandis

