Vandis Named to Channel Insider Hybrid Solution Provider 250

Vandis

30 Jan, 2024

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc is pleased to announce that Channel Insider, a TechnologyAdvice brand, named Vandis to its inaugural Hybrid Solution Provider 250 list. This list recognizes the 250 most progressive IT solution providers and resellers in North America based on their commitment to advanced technologies and client success.

To be considered a Hybrid Solution Provider, or HSP, a business must continue to adapt to changes in customer consumption requirements, complexity in emerging technologies, and stakeholder approval — with the ultimate goal of becoming a better partner for their clients.

"Receiving recognition as a top 250 hybrid solution provider reinforces our commitment to deliver solutions that meet the needs of our clients," states Andrew Segal, CEO at Vandis. "From the mid-market to the enterprise, clients often require a blend of premise and cloud solutions. This is where our team excels, designing solutions that exceed expectations and result in the best outcomes."

"Channel Insider is committed to enabling the connection between best-in-class IT Solution Providers, such as those recognized on the HSP250 list, and the worldwide decision makers and users who benefit from their expertise," said Rob Bellenfant, CEO of TechnologyAdvice. "Through this annual list, we will be providing yet another way for IT buyers to find the right support for their most urgent technology-related initiatives."

The full 2024 Hybrid Solution Provider 250 list can be found on www.channelinsider.com.

About TechnologyAdvice
TechnologyAdvice delivers access to a global audience of over 100 million highly engaged technology buyers through its network of 20+ digital media brands and over 500 global team members, representing 12 languages and presence in the US, the UK, Singapore, and Australia. Notable brands such as TechRepublic, eWeek, and Channel Insider contribute to the 10+ million monthly individual readers who engage the TechnologyAdvice ecosystem. www.technologyadvice.com.

About Vandis
Vandis specializes in optimizing and securing hybrid network infrastructures to achieve maximum value for our clients. With our proven process, anchored by our deep industry knowledge, we deliver solutions and successful outcomes which cultivate strong connections and trust with our customers. For over 40 years Vandis has delivered comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures. www.vandis.com

CONTACT: Max Slygh, [email protected].

SOURCE Vandis

