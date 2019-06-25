Vandis Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a Prisma Public Cloud MSSP Partner

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis Inc. today announced it has been recognized by Palo Alto Networks® as a Prisma™ Public Cloud Managed Security Service Provider, or MSSP, Partner. Vandis will extend its security portfolio with Prisma Public Cloud, a continuous cloud security and compliance posture management offering for public and multi-cloud environments.

Prisma Public Cloud is positioned to help Vandis clients deal with security and compliance challenges in the cloud with increased ease. Vandis services enable both clients and in-house engineers to easily identify risks, compliance adherence, and CMDB changes in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Vandis' offerings provide a comprehensive solution, backed by artificial intelligence, that enables security compliance, governance, and easy operability.

"Vandis is excited to work with Palo Alto Networks on our new MSSP offerings that offer Prisma Public Cloud threat protection," said Tom Ricardo, Principal Cloud Infrastructure Architect at Vandis Inc. "Prisma Public Cloud's speed of deployment and our team's cloud and security expertise allow our customers to focus on their cloud initiatives while we stay on top of security and compliance risk."

"With the rising consumption of the public cloud and shift of on-premises workloads to cloud-based offerings, security can't be left behind," said Dean Darwin, SVP of Public Cloud at Palo Alto Networks. "MSSP partners like Vandis will be able to utilize Prisma Public Cloud as a managed service for offerings that require continuous compliance, SOC response and proactive cloud security to complement Palo Alto Networks enterprise-class cloud security architecture."

To learn more about Prisma Public Cloud, please visit this page .

About Vandis

Vandis offers security, cloud, networking, mobility and infrastructure services to promote the establishment of secure and stable systems for clients both on-prem and in the cloud. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies that combine our client's security and networking needs. Able to handle projects on regional, national, and global scales, Vandis works closely with both market-leading and niche manufacturers to deliver custom solutions. For additional information visit www.Vandis.com .

Media Contact

Max Slygh

VP Marketing & Strategy

mslygh@vandis.com

516-281-2229

Palo Alto Networks and Prisma Public Cloud are registered trademarks of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Vandis

Related Links

http://www.vandis.com

