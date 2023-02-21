Vandis Recognized on CRN's 2023 MSP 500 List

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Vandis to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2023. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

Vandis' Managed Services security offerings are designed to protect against today's changing threat landscape. Vandis' offerings are tailored to the unique needs of the client's environment, helping to optimize operational efficiencies while freeing up internal resources to allow clients to focus on strategic initiatives to grow their businesses.

"Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success."

"We are pleased to be recognized in the Managed Security 100 category in CRN's MSP 500 list," said Andy Segal, Chief Executive Officer of Vandis, Inc. "Our dedicated team of engineers recognize their responsibility to provide our clients with the blend of services and technology to protect their environment and optimize their operations".

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Vandis

Vandis provides Managed Services and IT Solutions to optimize the security and performance of network infrastructures, on-prem and in the cloud. Our solutions are designed to meet each organization's unique needs and goals. For over 39 years Vandis delivers comprehensive strategies for secure IT infrastructures.

