Vanguard Announces Plans To Launch Total World Bond ETF

The fund will be structured as an ETF of ETFs, investing directly in two existing low-cost ETFs: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX). This structure enables the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF to achieve immediate scale by using existing exposure from the underlying ETFs and is expected to result in tighter bid/ask spreads and lower operating expenses than investing directly in the benchmark's constituents. The approach is similar to Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC), which launched in November, 2017, and invests in Vanguard's existing short-, intermediate-, and long-term corporate bond ETFs.

"With the Total World Bond ETF, Vanguard will be the first firm to offer U.S. investors a single index product with exposure to the entire global investment-grade bond universe," said Vanguard Chief Investment Officer Greg Davis. "It will be simple, convenient, and highly diversified, with an expense ratio in line with our current low-cost fixed income ETFs."

The new ETF seeks to track the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Float Adjusted Composite Index and will have an estimated expense ratio of 0.09%.1

The benefits of global fixed income diversification

Vanguard research shows that currency-hedged global bond exposure provides diversification benefits that can reduce volatility and smooth returns over time. Two of the most important drivers of bond returns are interest rates and inflation, factors that fluctuate in other countries in patterns that have not historically been correlated with the United States or one another. A portfolio that includes bonds of many countries and issuers may offer a diversification benefit as a result of exposure to the different issuers and yield curves. The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF will be diversified across the maturity spectrum and credit risks of multiple countries.

A fixed income leader

Vanguard Fixed Income Group will serve as the investment advisor to Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The group manages more than $1.3 trillion in assets and employs more than 175 investment professionals across the globe. Through April 2018, Vanguard's global lineup of 130 fixed income mutual funds and ETFs have experienced more than $45 billion in global cash flow.

The Fixed Income Group has had a particular focus on building out the depth and breadth of the investment team, including adding talented investment professionals to the portfolio management, trading, and credit research functions around the globe. The group has built out its active emerging markets team since 2013 by hiring two portfolio managers in addition to a research lead, three analysts, and two traders. The Fixed Income Group also enhanced its active high yield capabilities in 2017 with the hire of a portfolio manager as well as three analysts. These teams seek to add alpha within the existing mandates of the group's active lineup.

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of April 30, 2018, Vanguard managed $5.0 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 396 funds to its more than 20 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

Asset figures as of April 30, 2018, unless otherwise noted.

1Estimated as of May 21, 2018

