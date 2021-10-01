Vanguard completes acquisition of Just Invest

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced it has completed the acquisition of Just Invest, a provider of tax-managed, tailored wealth management technology. Just Invest's offerings, including direct indexing platform Kaleidoscope™, provide financial advisors with technology solutions that cater to their clients' unique financial needs. The acquisition adds direct indexing, or personalized indexing, capabilities to bolster Vanguard's world-class investment product lineup and service offering for advisors.

"Financial advisors understand that each client's circumstances and values are personal," said Tom Rampulla, managing director of Vanguard Financial Advisor Services. "We are excited to integrate Just Invest's personalized indexing offering into our intermediary business and help advisors unlock new ways to tailor client experiences and provide value."

Personalized indexing capabilities at Vanguard will initially be implemented within Vanguard's $3 trillion financial intermediary business, Financial Advisor Services, which serves registered investment advisors (RIAs), banks, and broker-dealer financial advisors. Through its decades-long partnership with U.S. financial intermediaries, Financial Advisor Services provides investment products, research, thought leadership, model portfolio capabilities and strategies, and portfolio analytics tools and consultations.

"Just Invest has always focused on empowering financial advisors with the technology they need to care for clients' financial futures," said Jonathan Hudacko, CEO of Just Invest. "We are excited that Vanguard shares in that mission, and we look forward to expanding the value we bring to financial advisors together."

In 2020, Vanguard and Just Invest launched a direct indexing pilot program for RIAs. The pilot, which utilized Just Invest's large-scale data analysis, quantitative algorithms, and risk modeling, garnered positive feedback and sustained interest from advisors.

The acquisition reflects Vanguard's commitment to innovation through client service, technology, and product development with the aim of creating a world-class client experience and driving better investment outcomes.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of August 31, 2021, Vanguard managed $8.3 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 417 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

About Just Invest

Just Invest, an SEC-registered investment adviser and independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of The Vanguard Group, is a tech-driven asset manager that uses large-scale data analysis, quantitative algorithms and risk modeling to deliver innovative portfolio and tax management, greater client engagement and world-class economics for both advisors and their clients. The firm empowers advisors to enter the new era of wealth management, driven by unprecedented customization through its proprietary direct indexing technology and transparent, efficient tax management.

