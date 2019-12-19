Vanguard Reports Expense Reductions On International Income-Oriented Funds

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In annual reports being published today, three Vanguard international income-oriented funds reported lower expense ratios: the $1.6 billion Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund, the $1.5 billion Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund, and the $1.9 billion Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund. Vanguard also reported lower expense ratios on four externally managed active equity funds.

Fund Name 2018 Fiscal

Year End

Expense Ratio 2019 Fiscal

Year End

Expense Ratio Change

(in basis

points) International Dividend Appreciation Index Admiral 0.25% 0.20% -5 International Dividend Appreciation ETF 0.25% 0.20% -5 International High Dividend Yield Index Admiral 0.32% 0.27% -5 International High Dividend Yield ETF 0.32% 0.27% -5 Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF 0.30% 0.25% -5 Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Admiral 0.30% 0.25% -5 Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund

Institutional 0.29% 0.23% -6 Vanguard Selected Value Fund Investor 0.36% 0.33% -3 Vanguard Windsor Fund Admiral 0.21% 0.20% -1 Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor 0.31% 0.30% -1 Vanguard Emerging Markets Select Stock Fund

Investor 0.94% 0.93% -1 Vanguard Explorer Fund Investor 0.46% 0.45% -1

Note: The expense ratios listed above reflect figures published in each fund's annual report. These figures will not be reflected in the funds' online profiles until each fund files its prospectus.

In addition to expense ratio changes previously reported this year by Vanguard in fund annual reports, aggregate savings to clients now totals $41.7 million1 across 50 fund and ETF shares.

A driving force for low costs

For more than 40 years, Vanguard has been driving down the cost of investing. Vanguard's asset-weighted average expense ratio in the U.S. is 0.10%, by far the lowest in the industry.2 Vanguard urges investors to consider the all-in costs of their relationship with an investment provider, including the explicit costs of investing, trading commissions, and advice.

Aligning client and advisor interests

In the case of Vanguard Windsor Fund and Vanguard Selected Value Fund3, the expense ratio reductions were a result of incentive/penalty arrangements. Vanguard aligns the interests of its external investment advisory firms with those of shareholders by adjusting an external advisor's base fee up or down to reflect the fund's investment performance relative to the total return of an appropriate benchmark over a 36- or 60-month period. Vanguard is one of a few firms in the investment management industry to employ incentive/penalty arrangements.

1Cumulative figure for all share classes from fiscal year ending August 2019 through October 2019 for the identified funds. Estimated savings is the difference between prior and current expense ratios multiplied by average AUM. Average AUM is based on daily average assets during a month, which are then averaged over the 12-months of the fiscal year.

2Source: Morningstar 2018 Fund Fee Study

3Vanguard Selected Value Fund recently underwent a restructuring of its investment advisory team, which may impact the Fund's expense ratio.

