VANKYO's First Google TV™ Projector Hits U.S. Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores

VANKYO Unveils Performance V700G Google TV™ Projector on October 23rd– Just in Time for the Holidays

BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, VANKYO, a leader in affordable projection technology, is set to revolutionize home entertainment with the release of the VANKYO Performance V700G projector. Launching on October 23rd, 2024, the V700G marks a milestone as the first Google TV projector designed by VANKYO to be sold in brick-and-mortar retail stores across the U.S.

VANKYO's First Google TV Projector

As the holiday season approaches and families look for ways to enhance their home entertainment, the VANKYO Performance V700G provides an all-in-one solution with superior picture quality and immersive audio. VANKYO is honored to be listed as one of the smart projector brands highlighted in the expanding selection of Google TV devices. Alongside other Google TV and Android TV™ partners, VANKYO contributes to enhancing the entertainment experience for 270 million monthly active Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. With no need for external streaming devices, users can enjoy a seamless and simplified viewing experience right out of the box. It offers an ideal solution for creating a premium home theater experience, whether it's for cozy movie nights, streaming holiday classics, or showcasing slideshows of family memories.

Entertainment you love. With a little help from Google

With Google TV, users can enjoy everything they stream all on one screen. With 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV, and more available across 10,000+ apps, Google TV takes streaming to the next level — bringing together users' favorite entertainment from across their apps and organizing it all, just for them.

No more jumping from app to app : With 10,000 apps included, users can access all their favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more - without needing an external device.

: With 10,000 apps included, users can access all their favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more - without needing an external device. Personalized recommendations : Users can discover movies and shows from across their apps with personalized suggestions powered by Google and inspired by what they've watched - so users can quickly ﬁnd their next favorite.

: Users can discover movies and shows from across their apps with personalized suggestions powered by Google and inspired by what they've watched - so users can quickly ﬁnd their next favorite. Voice control with Google Assistant : Simply say what you want to watch. Just press the voice button on the remote to activate the built-in Google Assistant for easy voice control. Users can search for movies and control playback without navigating through multiple menus.

: Simply say what you want to watch. Just press the voice button on the remote to activate the built-in Google Assistant for easy voice control. Users can search for movies and control playback navigating through multiple menus. Auto updates and security: Users will always have the latest app versions and security updates, ensuring a smooth and secure viewing experience; so there's no need to worry about manual updates.

Advanced Features for a Superior Viewing Experience

The VANKYO Performance V700G packs an array of high-end features designed to elevate your home theater experience:

Native 1080p Resolution : Full HD clarity for sharp visuals, perfect for streaming and gaming.

: Full HD clarity for sharp visuals, perfect for streaming and gaming. Dolby Audio & 2x8W Speakers : Deliver rich, room-filling sound, perfect for immersive movie nights with family and friends.

: Deliver rich, room-filling sound, perfect for immersive movie nights with family and friends. PixPerfect Smart Auto-Adjustment : Automatically optimizes image settings for the best viewing experience, including auto focus, auto keystone correction, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and intelligent screen alignment, as described below.

• Auto Focus : instant sharpness without manual adjustments.

• Auto Keystone Correction : automatically corrects image alignment for a perfect TV display.

• Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance : detects and avoids objects in the projection path.

• Intelligent Screen Alignment : automatically fits the projection to your screen for perfect alignment.

Two-Way Bluetooth 5.1: Not only can you stream sound to your Bluetooth speakers, but you can also use the projector as a Bluetooth speaker itself.

Perfect for Holiday Gatherings and Gifting

With its smart technology and easy setup, the VANKYO Performance V700G is the ideal choice for holiday entertainment. Whether it's for watching festive movies with family or presenting home videos at a holiday party, you can navigate through a vast library of content effortlessly and enjoy a clutter-free home theater experience. This makes it a perfect gift for tech-savvy individuals, movie enthusiasts, or families looking to upgrade their entertainment setup.

"Creating the V700G was a strategic decision aimed at making home entertainment smarter and easier." said Jason, Head of Product Development at VANKYO. "It's the perfect addition to any home, and with the holidays approaching, we believe it will be at the top of many wish lists."

Available Starting October 23rd

The Performance V700G is available both in-store and online. With an unbeatable price and a plethora of rich features, the V700G is poised to be one of the top gift choices as shoppers prepare for Black Friday and holiday promotions.

About VANKYO

VANKYO has always been about innovation. As one of the most trustworthy projector brands, VANKYO is focused on delivering immersive, fantastic, and exciting visual feasts to people worldwide. While that innovation lies at the core of our business, it has transformed into our mission to empower people to explore display possibilities and enjoy a better life. Today, we have built multiple online and offline channels and have been trusted by millions of customers worldwide-but we're just getting started. As our product continues to evolve, we stay focused on delivering premium products and services to customers across the globe. For more information about VANKYO, please visit https://ivankyo.com/. For more benefits and the latest news, please follow our social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

