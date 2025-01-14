Vanpowers Unveiled Advanced Smart System at CES 2025: Redefining the Future of Intelligent Cycling

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers, a global leader in e-bike innovation, made waves at CES 2025 with its Advanced Smart System, a groundbreaking integration of adaptive technology set to redefine cycling. The four-day event, which concluded on January 10th, saw Vanpowers demonstrating this system in select new bike models launching later this year, offering unparalleled personalization, safety, and connectivity.

Revolutionary Features Redefining Smart Cycling

Vanpowers at CES 2025 Jim Wilkes shares his transformative Vanpowers e-bike journey

The Advanced Smart System seamlessly blends real-time adaptability with intelligent connectivity, creating an intuitive riding experience. Key features showcased at CES include:

Advanced Power Management System: This system combines ultra-light motors with industry-leading performance, utilizing dual 48V battery packs for extended range. The IP67-rated protective structure ensures durability in various weather conditions, making it suitable for all-season riding.

Dynamic Riding Optimization: Leveraging real-time data, this feature intelligently adjusts motor output to provide optimal assistance on inclines while maximizing energy efficiency on flat terrain. Riders experience a smooth, responsive ride regardless of the landscape.

Predictive Range Optimization: By analyzing factors such as rider behavior, terrain, and weather conditions, this system provides precise range calculations. This allows cyclists to plan their journeys with confidence, reducing range anxiety.

Smart Connectivity Vanlife App: This comprehensive app offers real-time performance monitoring, over-the-air firmware updates, and advanced anti-theft measures. It also includes community features, allowing riders to connect, share routes, and participate in challenges.

Future Vision and Intelligent E-Bikes

The Advanced Smart System, showcased on select Vanpowers models at CES 2025, including the Urban Cross and Grand Teton, exemplifies the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart cycling. These models, designed for urban and suburban exploration, feature sleek designs and cutting-edge technology.

No Limits to Freedom: Jim Wilkes' Inspiring Journey

A highlight of the event was the presence of Jim Wilkes, a Vanpowers loyal customer. Jim, an amputee who was once told he would never ride bikes again, shared his transformative experience with Vanpowers e-bikes.

"When I found out about Vanpowers and rode their bike, it gave me freedom. It was like getting a part of my life back," Jim explained. He praised both the UrbanCross and UrbanGlide models for their ease of use, long-range capabilities, and hill-climbing prowess. Jim particularly noted the seamless phone integration and the innovative smart features that have been a standout at CES.

"Our presence at CES 2025 demonstrated how we're setting new standards in e-bike technology," said Handson [Vice President, E-Bike Global Business]. "By integrating adaptive technology with robust performance, we're creating smarter, safer e-bikes for riders of all abilities, empowering them to experience cycling freedom without limits."

As CES 2025 concluded, Vanpowers solidified its position at the forefront of e-bike innovation, with the Advanced Smart System representing a significant step towards a more connected and enjoyable cycling future.

For more information about Vanpowers and its innovative e-bike solutions, visit Vanpowers.com.

CONTACT: [email protected].

SOURCE Vanpowers