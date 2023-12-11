Vantage Markets Clinches Triple Victory at the 2023 Professional Trader Awards

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker, Vantage (or Vantage Markets), is honoured to announce it has received three prestigious accolades at the 2023 Professional Trader Awards, reaffirming its standing as a leading broker for professional traders.

For 2023, Vantage received the "Best Professional Trading App", "Best Professional Trading Platform", and "Most Trusted Broker" awards.

This marks the second consecutive year that Vantage has claimed top honors at these awards. In 2022, Vantage won the accolades for "Best Trading Platform" and "Best Trading App", for consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions to its professional clients.

Hosted by renowned awards organization Holiston Media, the Professional Trader Awards is now in its fifth year. The recognition received from the 2023 edition of these voter-led awards was particularly significant, as the awards witnessed an unprecedented participation with over 11,500 votes cast by 1,900 unique voters. This record-breaking engagement reflects the industry's recognition of the exceptional standards set by top brokers like Vantage.

Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage, said "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards for the second year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Vantage team. We have remained steadfast in our commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and delivering the best possible trading experience. These awards not only recognize our past successes but also inspire us to raise the bar even higher in the future."

"To our Vantage clients, your trust has been the cornerstone of our success, and we are thankful for your continued support," added Despallieres. "We would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Holiston Media and the team behind the Professional Trader Awards, for their good work in elevating the standards of the professional trading industry."

About Vantage
Vantage (or Vantage Markets) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296367/IMG_4577.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/4439391/Vantage_Logo.jpg

