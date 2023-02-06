Vantagepoint integrates new cryptocurrencies into its platform after analyzing sufficient

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading in cryptocurrencies represents a thrilling new frontier, and Vantagepoint AI, the pioneer company that empowers independent traders with artificial intelligence technology on their personal computers, had the foresight to commence training on its neural networks years ago to grasp their patterns and market correlations.

The GALA token is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA can be transferred peer-to-peer between users, and they have complete control over how to use it. Thus, the GALA token fuels the Gala Games ecosystem.

VantagePoint's software delivers predictive market trend forecasts with a precision of up to 87.4% proven accuracy for various assets, including cryptocurrencies, up to three days ahead. The company implements strict standards for forecasting before adding an asset to its software, ensuring traders have access to dependable technical analysis in the unpredictable realm of cryptocurrencies.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI explains, "While all trading entails risk, our objective is to assist traders in making informed choices with greater confidence by providing them with data-driven forecasts generated by artificial intelligence."

Mendelsohn continues, "Cryptocurrencies represent an exciting opportunity for traders and a glimpse into the future. In fact, we even accept cryptocurrency as payment! However, it's vital for traders to make informed trading decisions, free from emotions. This is where our A.I. technology comes into play."

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%.

VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades.

Founded over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint AI is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 80 team members and has traders in more than 120 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other charities. To see how artificial intelligence can help traders trade smarter, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

