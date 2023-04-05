Vantagepoint AI Adds Polygon (MATIC) Cryptocurrency into Predictive Forecasting for Independent Traders

After conducting a thorough analysis of historical data and utilizing advanced machine learning techniques, Vantagepoint has incorporated an additional cryptocurrency into its platform to ensure they meet its high standards of forecasting accuracy.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital currencies continue to gain mainstream adoption, market trends for these assets become increasingly complex to forecast accurately. Vantagepoint AI, the pioneer company that empowers independent traders with artificial intelligence technology on their personal computers, has added another cryptocurrency, Polygon (MATIC) to its platform.

Polygon is a "layer two" or "sidechain" scaling solution that runs alongside the Ethereum blockchain — allowing for speedy transactions and low fees. MATIC is the network's native cryptocurrency, which is used for fees, staking, and more.

With a track record of up to 87.4% proven accuracy, VantagePoint's software delivers predictive market trend forecasts for a variety of assets, including cryptocurrencies, up to three days in advance. The company upholds rigorous forecasting standards before integrating a new asset into its software, providing traders with dependable technical analysis in the volatile world of digital currencies.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI explains, "Although trading always involves some level of risk, our aim is to empower traders to make well-informed decisions with more confidence through our data-driven forecasts generated by artificial intelligence."

Mendelsohn continues, "Cryptocurrencies represent an exciting opportunity for traders and a glimpse into the future. In fact, we even accept cryptocurrency as payment! However, it's vital for traders to make informed trading decisions, free from emotions. This is where our A.I. technology comes into play."

To learn more about the newly added cryptocurrencies and pairs the company has added

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%.

Founded in 1979, Vantagepoint AI is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 80 team members and has traders in more than 120 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other charities. To see how artificial intelligence can help traders trade smarter, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media Contact: Jordan Youtz

