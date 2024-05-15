Vantagepoint A.I. Continues Streak as Top Workplace in Tampa Bay for 9th Consecutive Year

Vantagepoint A.I. has clinched a ninth consecutive title as a 'Best Place to Work' in the Tampa Bay area by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) proudly announces its ninth consecutive recognition as a 'Best Place to Work' in the Tampa Bay area by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Securing its place in the "larger company" category (50-99 employees), Vantagepoint A.I. celebrates its 14th year on the prestigious list, marking an exceptional milestone in its commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment and corporate culture.

In a region renowned for rapid growth and economic dynamism, Vantagepoint A.I. has distinguished itself as both a leading innovator in artificial intelligence technology and a pillar of the local business community. As a family-owned and operated enterprise, Vantagepoint A.I. takes pride in its deep-rooted values and its role in empowering traders worldwide.

Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., expressed gratitude for the team's unwavering dedication and shared vision: "Our team's feedback has been the cornerstone of our success, and this recognition is a testament to their commitment to excellence. We are honored to receive this accolade for the ninth consecutive year."

Since its inception, Vantagepoint A.I. has revolutionized the trading landscape with its patented neural network processes, empowering traders to harness the power of artificial intelligence from the comfort of their homes. Able to forecast stock market movements 1 – 3 days in advance with a proven accuracy of up to 87.4%, VantagePoint's innovative software continues to lead the way for advancements in the FinTech industry, setting new standards for predictive analysis and market forecasting.

Mendelsohn emphasized Vantagepoint A.I.'s enduring commitment to the Tampa Bay community: "As a longstanding member of the Tampa Bay business community, we take great pride in our contributions to the region's growth and prosperity."

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint A.I., makers of VantagePoint AI software, forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 80 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

