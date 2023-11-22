Vantagepoint A.I. Donates 3,000 Lbs of Food to Local Food Pantry in Pasco County, Florida

Each year the Vantagepoint A.I. team pledges to help stock the local food pantry during the holiday season. This season they raised the bar.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Vantagepoint A.I. is committed to giving back to the local community in Florida and helping stock food shelters like the Life Church Food Pantry in Pasco County, Florida. These donations help provide much-needed assistance to those struggling to put food on the table, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday. The team at Vantagepoint A.I. believes in the importance of supporting and helping their community and are proud to be able to make a positive impact through charitable efforts like food donations. This marks the fifth year Vantagepoint A.I. has held its food drive during the holiday, reflecting their ongoing commitment to making a positive impact.

"This is about 3,000 pounds of food here, and all of this is because of our team effort," said Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn. "This is a local food pantry just five minutes from our office… It's so important to us to know this donation will benefit our immediate community."

Mendelsohn continued, "I've taken all these food items to the local pantry just in time for Thanksgiving. This is their week of 'Serve My City Thanksgiving' and they said they'll use these donations to help provide over 1,300 box meals to those who need them in time for the holiday. We're working together, making an impact, and helping those in need."

Vantagepoint A.I. was the first in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence for their home computers. By helping traders trade smarter, the VantagePoint family of traders are able free themselves from trading woes and worries, create a secure future for themselves and their families, and make a lasting difference of good in their own communities.

Recently celebrating over 44 years in business and transforming the world of financial trading, Vantagepoint AI now has traders in over 160 countries.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, so traders know the optimal times to make their trades. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint A.I. is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

