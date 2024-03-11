The Tampa Bay Times has selected its Top Workplaces for 2024 and Vantagepoint A.I. is in.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I., LLC (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) reaffirms its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment. The esteemed Tampa Bay Times has once again honored Vantagepoint A.I. by recognizing it as one of the premier businesses in the vibrant Tampa Bay region. In 2024, this marks the seventh consecutive year that Vantagepoint A.I. has secured its place among the region's top employers.

Vantagepoint A.I. Named “Top Workplace” for 7th Consecutive Year

In addition to being recognized for its robust company culture, Vantagepoint A.I. has garnered praise from the Tampa Bay Times, with the award being primarily driven by feedback from its dedicated employees. The Vantagepoint team has overwhelmingly expressed satisfaction with the company's workplace atmosphere, benefits, and leadership in response to the Times' survey.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our seventh consecutive year of this prestigious award. Our team's feedback to the Times speaks volumes: Vantagepoint A.I. truly feels like a family, and that sentiment means the world to me," says Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "Our primary focus continues to be empowering traders worldwide. We achieve this through our vibrant culture, fostering a healthy mix of dedication, hard work, camaraderie, and enjoyment."

Vantagepoint A.I. takes pride in knowing that the positive work environment has a significant impact on the community, its employees, and traders around the world. Mendelsohn emphasized how this environment serves as the cornerstone of the company.

"The positive work atmosphere at Vantagepoint reinforces our core values of teamwork, communication, innovation, positivity, purpose, integrity, and respect. These principles set the tone for every action and decision, extending naturally to how traders are treated," Mendelson said.

Vantagepoint A.I. was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of A.I. for their home computers. Since its inception in 1979, Vantagepoint has worked to empower traders in over 160 countries. With the release of its first artificial intelligence software in 1991, the company has given traders the ability to see global intermarket relationships and predictive market forecasts up to three days in advance with up to 87.4% proven accuracy based on its dual-patented A.I. Easy-to-use and favorably reviewed by industry professionals and users alike, Vantagepoint gives traders reliable information to make trading decisions in just minutes a day.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Children's Cancer Center, and many other non-profit organizations. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media contact: Jordan Youtz, [email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software