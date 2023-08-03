Vantagepoint A.I. Makes Generous Donation to Pasco Kids First, Reinforcing Commitment to Child Safety and Wellbeing

News provided by

VantagePoint Software

03 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Amidst the challenges faced by the world today, Vantagepoint A.I. remains dedicated to its core principles of corporate social responsibility and community involvement. The company believes that giving back is not just a responsibility, but a way of fostering positive change and creating a brighter future for all.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com), is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (A.I.) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders.

During a three-day educational retreat for existing customers, the VantagePoint University Trader Summit, expert traders shared their techniques and strategies with attendees and then highlighted some of the best trades they've found using VantagePoint's dual-patented proprietary A.I. indicators. Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com)

Continue Reading
During a three-day learning retreat, the VantagePoint University Trader Summit, expert traders shared their techniques and strategies with attendees and then highlighted some of the best trades they’ve found using VantagePoint’s dual-patented proprietary A.I. indicators. At the event, Vantagepoint A.I. proudly announced its contribution to Pasco Kids First, a fully accredited non-profit Children's Advocacy Center.
During a three-day learning retreat, the VantagePoint University Trader Summit, expert traders shared their techniques and strategies with attendees and then highlighted some of the best trades they’ve found using VantagePoint’s dual-patented proprietary A.I. indicators. At the event, Vantagepoint A.I. proudly announced its contribution to Pasco Kids First, a fully accredited non-profit Children's Advocacy Center.

At the event, Vantagepoint A.I. proudly announced their contribution to Pasco Kids First, a fully accredited non-profit Children's Advocacy Center that has been dedicated to safeguarding children and strengthening families for over 30 years. The organization's unwavering commitment to creating a safe, neutral, and child-friendly environment for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or witnessed violent crimes aligns perfectly with VantagePoint's values of supporting meaningful causes that positively impact the community.

Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn said "As a parent of two children, our team is honored to have the privilege of giving back to such an exceptional organization like Pasco Kids First. The work they do in protecting vulnerable children and families is truly remarkable, and we are grateful to support their invaluable efforts."

Pasco Kids First is renowned for its comprehensive approach to child welfare, offering education, prevention, and intervention programs to prevent child abuse, as well as therapeutic services to help children heal from trauma. The organization's mission deeply resonates with VantagePoint, further reinforcing the company's dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those they serve.

"Earlier this year in May, the entire Vantagepoint team stepped up to contribute essential supplies and goods for Pasco Kids First", Mendelsohn continued. "And it was truly remarkable to see how our team, as well as the participants of the Trader Summit worked together to take the positive impact to the next level."

Vantagepoint is always on the lookout for new opportunities to extend support to other charitable endeavors. The company encourages everyone to share their own stories of giving back, fostering a collaborative and uplifting atmosphere within the larger community.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, so traders know the optimal times to make their trades. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 80 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Pasco Kids First, Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/ 

Media Contact:
Jordan Youtz
[email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software

Also from this source

Vantagepoint A.I. Unveils Groundbreaking White Paper Demonstrating Superior Predictive Power of Artificial Intelligence in Trading

Vantagepoint AI Adds Polygon (MATIC) Cryptocurrency into Predictive Forecasting for Independent Traders

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.