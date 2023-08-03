Vantagepoint A.I. Makes Generous Donation to Pasco Kids First, Reinforcing Commitment to Child Safety and Wellbeing

Amidst the challenges faced by the world today, Vantagepoint A.I. remains dedicated to its core principles of corporate social responsibility and community involvement. The company believes that giving back is not just a responsibility, but a way of fostering positive change and creating a brighter future for all.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com), is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (A.I.) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders.

During a three-day learning retreat, the VantagePoint University Trader Summit, expert traders shared their techniques and strategies with attendees and then highlighted some of the best trades they’ve found using VantagePoint’s dual-patented proprietary A.I. indicators. At the event, Vantagepoint A.I. proudly announced its contribution to Pasco Kids First, a fully accredited non-profit Children's Advocacy Center.

At the event, Vantagepoint A.I. proudly announced their contribution to Pasco Kids First, a fully accredited non-profit Children's Advocacy Center that has been dedicated to safeguarding children and strengthening families for over 30 years. The organization's unwavering commitment to creating a safe, neutral, and child-friendly environment for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, or witnessed violent crimes aligns perfectly with VantagePoint's values of supporting meaningful causes that positively impact the community.

Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn said "As a parent of two children, our team is honored to have the privilege of giving back to such an exceptional organization like Pasco Kids First. The work they do in protecting vulnerable children and families is truly remarkable, and we are grateful to support their invaluable efforts."

Pasco Kids First is renowned for its comprehensive approach to child welfare, offering education, prevention, and intervention programs to prevent child abuse, as well as therapeutic services to help children heal from trauma. The organization's mission deeply resonates with VantagePoint, further reinforcing the company's dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those they serve.

"Earlier this year in May, the entire Vantagepoint team stepped up to contribute essential supplies and goods for Pasco Kids First", Mendelsohn continued. "And it was truly remarkable to see how our team, as well as the participants of the Trader Summit worked together to take the positive impact to the next level."

Vantagepoint is always on the lookout for new opportunities to extend support to other charitable endeavors. The company encourages everyone to share their own stories of giving back, fostering a collaborative and uplifting atmosphere within the larger community.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint software predicts changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, so traders know the optimal times to make their trades. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 80 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Pasco Kids First, Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo/

