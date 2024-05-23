Vantagepoint A.I. Named First in 5 Best A.I. Companies to Watch in 2024 by The Silicon Review

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) a pioneer in the application of artificial intelligence for independent traders, proudly announces its recent accolade of being named first in the 5 Best A.I. Companies to Watch in 2024 by The Silicon Review. This recognition underscores Vantagepoint A.I.'s commitment to innovation and excellence in predictive market analysis.

Vantagepoint A.I. traces its roots back to a visionary inception sparked by Louis (Lou) Mendelsohn, who drew upon his exposure to artificial intelligence during his tenure at Carnegie Mellon in the 1960s. Recognizing the untapped potential of A.I. in empowering independent traders, Mendelsohn founded the company in 1979 with a clear mission: to equip traders with tools that could rival those of Wall Street.

Over the past four decades, Vantagepoint A.I. has continually evolved, integrating advanced neural networks and securing two U.S. patents. The company's state-of-the-art technology provides over 40,000 traders worldwide with unparalleled predictive accuracy, setting a new industry standard for traders to forecast price action 1 – 3 days in advance with up to 87.4% proven accuracy.

"Being atop this list is such an honor, and I appreciate the time they took to delve into our approach to predictive A.I. market analysis for traders, the role of neural networks in VantagePoint, our two U.S. patents, and recent case studies," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to providing traders with the best tools to navigate the financial markets."

The Silicon Review shares cutting-edge business solutions created by seasoned solution providers and growing businesses. For more insights into Vantagepoint A.I.'s journey and future, you can explore the in-depth interview with Lane Mendelsohn here.

Vantagepoint A.I. remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what artificial intelligence can achieve in market forecasting, continually striving to empower traders worldwide with the knowledge and tools needed for success.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back to the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Children's Cancer Center, and other charitable organizations. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

