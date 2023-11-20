Vantagepoint AI President Lane Mendelsohn Interviewed at New York Stock Exchange

News provided by

VantagePoint Software

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Vantagepoint A.I. President, Lane Mendelsohn, was recently invited to the New York Stock Exchange for an exclusive interview with Joya Dass to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the stock market, for traders, and in the future. The full interview can be watched here.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, engaged in an insightful conversation at the New York Stock Exchange, delving into the unprecedented surge of artificial intelligence in trading and its profound impact on the market. The interview, conducted by renowned host Joya Dass, shed light on crucial aspects for today's traders and unveiled how A.I. can empower them to make astute decisions.

Continue Reading
Vantagepoint A.I. President, Lane Mendelsohn, was recently invited to the New York Stock Exchange for an exclusive interview with Joya Dass to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the stock market, for traders, and in the future.
Vantagepoint A.I. President, Lane Mendelsohn, was recently invited to the New York Stock Exchange for an exclusive interview with Joya Dass to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the stock market, for traders, and in the future.

Mendelsohn emphasized the recent explosion of A.I. within the trading landscape, citing its transformative role. "We're witnessing an exponential growth in A.I. adoption for trading. There's plenty of traders who are frustrated they are losing money, and they're smart people and in many cases know a lot about the markets. It's not a lack of knowledge… it boils down to the information that you rely on when you make that critical trading decision and the problem is if all you're doing is looking backwards and following trends and seeing what has already happened," remarked Mendelsohn.

Addressing what traders should focus on in the current landscape, Mendelsohn highlighted the significance of leveraging A.I. for forecasting. "Today, traders must embrace the power of A.I. to anticipate market movements and trends. It's about looking ahead—forecasting one to three days in advance—using advanced technology to gain an edge," Mendelsohn noted.

In his reflections on the interview, Mendelsohn conveyed appreciation, affirming, "Participating in this interview was truly an honor. My father founded the company in 1979 and was the first to offer artificial intelligence forecasting capabilities to retail traders and secured two patents for the VantagePoint software in 2013 and 2014. It's deeply fulfilling to be here, witnessing the transformative journey we've embarked on, positively impacting lives."  

The complete interview, encompassing Mendelsohn's valuable insights, can be watched here.

To learn more about what makes VantagePoint unique in the financial software sector and how predictive A.I. is innovating trading strategies for independent traders watch a free live interactive training

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Children's Cancer Center, and Pasco Kids First. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media contact: Jordan Youtz
[email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software

Also from this source

Vantagepoint AI Recognized as a Top U.S. Workplace by Fortune® Magazine

Vantagepoint AI Recognized as a Top U.S. Workplace by Fortune® Magazine

Vantagepoint AI has been recognized again by Fortune® Magazine as a top Small Business. Vantagepoint AI was ranked as one of the "Top 100 Small...
Vantagepoint A.I. Recognized as The Best Predictive A.I. Software for Traders in the United States

Vantagepoint A.I. Recognized as The Best Predictive A.I. Software for Traders in the United States

Acquisition International has recognized VantagePoint as the "Best Predictive A.I. Software for Traders (USA)" as part of this year's 2023 Worldwide...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.