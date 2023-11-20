Vantagepoint AI President Lane Mendelsohn Interviewed at New York Stock Exchange

Vantagepoint A.I. President, Lane Mendelsohn, was recently invited to the New York Stock Exchange for an exclusive interview with Joya Dass to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the stock market, for traders, and in the future. The full interview can be watched here.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI, engaged in an insightful conversation at the New York Stock Exchange, delving into the unprecedented surge of artificial intelligence in trading and its profound impact on the market. The interview, conducted by renowned host Joya Dass, shed light on crucial aspects for today's traders and unveiled how A.I. can empower them to make astute decisions.

Vantagepoint A.I. President, Lane Mendelsohn, was recently invited to the New York Stock Exchange for an exclusive interview with Joya Dass to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the stock market, for traders, and in the future.

Mendelsohn emphasized the recent explosion of A.I. within the trading landscape, citing its transformative role. "We're witnessing an exponential growth in A.I. adoption for trading. There's plenty of traders who are frustrated they are losing money, and they're smart people and in many cases know a lot about the markets. It's not a lack of knowledge… it boils down to the information that you rely on when you make that critical trading decision and the problem is if all you're doing is looking backwards and following trends and seeing what has already happened," remarked Mendelsohn.

Addressing what traders should focus on in the current landscape, Mendelsohn highlighted the significance of leveraging A.I. for forecasting. "Today, traders must embrace the power of A.I. to anticipate market movements and trends. It's about looking ahead—forecasting one to three days in advance—using advanced technology to gain an edge," Mendelsohn noted.

In his reflections on the interview, Mendelsohn conveyed appreciation, affirming, "Participating in this interview was truly an honor. My father founded the company in 1979 and was the first to offer artificial intelligence forecasting capabilities to retail traders and secured two patents for the VantagePoint software in 2013 and 2014. It's deeply fulfilling to be here, witnessing the transformative journey we've embarked on, positively impacting lives."

The complete interview, encompassing Mendelsohn's valuable insights, can be watched here.

To learn more about what makes VantagePoint unique in the financial software sector and how predictive A.I. is innovating trading strategies for independent traders watch a free live interactive training.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Children's Cancer Center, and Pasco Kids First. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

Media contact: Jordan Youtz

[email protected]

SOURCE VantagePoint Software