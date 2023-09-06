Vantagepoint AI Recognized as a Top U.S. Workplace by Fortune® Magazine

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint AI has been recognized again by Fortune® Magazine as a top Small Business. Vantagepoint AI was ranked as one of the "Top 100 Small Businesses" in the country.

Vantagepoint AI was the first company in the world to empower independent traders to trade smarter and profit more using Artificial Intelligence on their home computers. In 1979, company founder, Louis Mendelsohn, transformed the financial industry with the introduction of his theory of strategy backtesting, the introduction of his software, and his dual-patented predictive indicators and global Intermarket Analysis. Today, his son, Lane Mendelsohn leads the company and continues to create a workplace that is transforming lives both for his team and for VantagePoint traders.

"This news is both inspiring and monumental to me," says Lane Mendelsohn. "The VantagePoint team has always been a primary focus, and this reflects how each member feels about being a part of it. As the President, I'm deeply aware of my responsibility to care for our team and our business."

Vantagepoint AI offers its team full medical, dental, and vision coverage and maintains a workplace culture centered around its core values of teamwork, communication, purpose, innovation, respect, integrity, and passion to guide every decision and action at all levels of the company. The company is also dedicated to giving back to the local community through regular corporate giving as well as team member donations to community charities.

The Vantagepoint AI team was surveyed and resoundingly endorsed the workplace culture the Mendelsohns have created. "I love that we are a leader in the United States of how to be a workplace that changes lives for my team, our community, and our traders!" said Lane Mendelsohn.

Learn more about what makes VantagePoint unique in the financial software sector and how predictive A.I. is innovating trading strategies for independent traders at a free live interactive training.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children, The Children's Cancer Center, and Pasco Kids First. For a private demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

