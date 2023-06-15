Vantagepoint A.I. Unveils Groundbreaking White Paper Demonstrating Superior Predictive Power of Artificial Intelligence in Trading

Vantagepoint A.I., LLC, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence-based software for traders and investors, has released a comprehensive white paper that delves into the world of predictive technology. The white paper, authored by Phillip Arcuri, Ph.D. (Oxford University 1985), offers a detailed review and assessment of Vantagepoint's cutting-edge software, which accurately predicts future prices and trend changes in various markets including U.S. stocks, Canadian stocks, ETFs, Futures, Forex, and Crypto.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com), is the software company that developed the first artificial intelligence (A.I.) trading software in the world available to retail investors and traders.

An In-Depth Analysis of Vantagepoint's Predictive Accuracy

In addition to the great increase in computing power and the availability of on-demand computing services there have been even more important strides in neural network theory, engineering, and training. From a mathematical perspective, it has been known since 1989 that feed-forward neural networks with at least one hidden layer can approximate any continuous function to any degree of accuracy – an especially important (and impressive) theoretical result covered by this white paper.

For over three decades the VantagePoint software has incrementally improved to reach the high level of accuracy we see today. The driving force here was market competition – over the past 40+ years that the company has been developing trading software there have been numerous presumptive products in the software niche which Vantagepoint occupies, and many are no longer around.

"We are witnessing a remarkable transformation in various industries as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly prevalent," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I.. "How does Vantagepoint work? How is it achieving up to 87.4% proven accuracy? The research ties up any loose ends, showcasing the immense potential of using A.I. to navigate the complexities of the financial markets. Embracing A.I. is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for traders seeking to stay ahead of the curve and achieve their financial goals."

Louis B. Mendelsohn founded the Florida-based Vantagepoint A.I., LLC in 1979 to develop and license trading software for personal computers. In 1983 the Company released the first commercially available trading software in the financial industry to perform strategic back-testing on personal computers.

However, it has only been in the last 15 years that breakthroughs in training techniques, collectively known as deep learning, have evolved to the point where neural network models are providing solutions to a wide range of problems including prediction, optimization, pattern recognition, classification and more.

About Vantagepoint A.I., LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Options, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. VantagePoint's patented artificial intelligence processes predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades. Founded over 40 years ago, Vantagepoint A.I. is a second-generation family-owned business that employs over 80 team members and has traders in more than 120 countries. The company is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community, regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center as well as other charities.

